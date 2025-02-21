Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Cut to C$195.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group set a C$225.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.38.

TSE:L traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$174.02. 206,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$184.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$179.87. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$138.13 and a 12 month high of C$196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total transaction of C$399,297.45. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

