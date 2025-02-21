Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

NYSE:LYV opened at $152.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 161.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $155.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

