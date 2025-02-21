LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $43.15 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

