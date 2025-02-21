Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.09), with a volume of 4981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.07).

Literacy Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 470.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.25.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.9% of net assets p.a.

