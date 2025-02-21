Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.09), with a volume of 4981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.07).
Literacy Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 470.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of -0.25.
About Literacy Capital
It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.9% of net assets p.a.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Literacy Capital
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.