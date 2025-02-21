Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $176,800.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $176,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,526.40. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 385,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,763. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.