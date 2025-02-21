Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 9.9% – Should You Sell?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 146,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 261,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 10.5 %

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,139.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 263.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

