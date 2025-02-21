Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.91 and last traded at $85.69. Approximately 39,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 179,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.23.

LMB has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Limbach from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $939.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Limbach news, Director David Richard Gaboury bought 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, with a total value of $50,184.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at $195,730.21. This represents a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Limbach by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Limbach by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

