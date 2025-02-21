Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $10,258,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 50,527,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,268 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 121.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,569,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,795 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,838,000.

LESL opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $274.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

