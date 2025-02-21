Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after buying an additional 184,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

BK opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.