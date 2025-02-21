Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$195.00 and last traded at C$195.00, with a volume of 5183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$190.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAS.A

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

About Lassonde Industries

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$177.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.