Lane & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $641.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $629.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

