Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 6,597 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

BATS:GCOW opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

