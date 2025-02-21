Lane & Associates LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.