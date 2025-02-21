Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 967.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

