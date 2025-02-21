Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

