Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$699 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.03 million. Kontoor Brands also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.380 EPS.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.72. 95,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,929. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
