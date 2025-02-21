Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Announces Earnings Results

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $41.78.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
