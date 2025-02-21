Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Announces Earnings Results

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $65.81 billion during the quarter.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of KHOLY stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

