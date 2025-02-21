Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.04 and last traded at $50.09. Approximately 285,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,124,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. WS Management Lllp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 203,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $4,105,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.