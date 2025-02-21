Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$17.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$1,421,710.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at C$16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.84. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

