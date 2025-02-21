Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $26.51 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $394.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.77 and a 200-day moving average of $397.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

