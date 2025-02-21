Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booking were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 342,723.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

BKNG stock opened at $5,018.23 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,908.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,540.81. The stock has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 181.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

