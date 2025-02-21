KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. KBR has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

