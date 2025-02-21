JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.28 and last traded at $85.07, with a volume of 139967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

