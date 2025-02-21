JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Price

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bosun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

