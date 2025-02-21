JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.
Venture Global Stock Performance
Venture Global Company Profile
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
