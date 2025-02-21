JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.62% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,364,000 after buying an additional 294,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after buying an additional 174,356 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.