Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,974,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,157,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 719,004 shares of company stock worth $62,950,067. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.