JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 478 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFIV opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

