JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 14,300 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $579,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,344.04. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 2,015,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,189. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in JFrog by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

