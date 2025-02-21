Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Community Foundation Oregon Sells 9,717 Shares of Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $43,823.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,988.34. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,551 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $43,170.52.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,572 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $7,419.84.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JCTC opened at $4.74 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

