JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is North of South Capital LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

North of South Capital LLP boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,899,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942,629 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 12.2% of North of South Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North of South Capital LLP owned about 0.18% of JD.com worth $100,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 66,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 1,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

NASDAQ JD opened at $41.20 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

