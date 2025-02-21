Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. 313,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average is $92.57. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -22.15%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

