iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 81054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 65,015 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

