iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

