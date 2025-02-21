iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.