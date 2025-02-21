iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 385508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

