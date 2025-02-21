iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $80,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 20,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 24,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 675.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 44,833 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

