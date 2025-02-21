iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 581.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.