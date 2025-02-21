iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,911 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

