iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30, Zacks reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

IRTC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.34. The company had a trading volume of 419,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,253. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.29. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Insider Activity

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

