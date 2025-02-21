Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

