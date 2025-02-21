Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.7% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $394.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.77 and a 200 day moving average of $397.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

