Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.52 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. This trade represents a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,664 shares of company stock worth $9,613,503. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.38.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $304.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $209.10 and a 1 year high of $326.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.99%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

