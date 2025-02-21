Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $532.47 and last traded at $534.03. 9,197,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 29,416,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.23.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.07.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
