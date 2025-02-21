Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $540.00 and last traded at $538.33. Approximately 7,019,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,042,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $538.15.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.81.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
