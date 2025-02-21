Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $540.00 and last traded at $538.33. Approximately 7,019,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,042,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $538.15.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.81.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.