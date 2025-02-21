Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $38,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,196 shares of company stock worth $10,840,972 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $169.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

