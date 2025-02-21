Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Benjamin Jackson Sells 7,900 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,627,415.24. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48.

On Thursday, February 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88.

On Monday, November 25th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

