Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,584 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 213,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 59,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

