Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $743,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,332 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.