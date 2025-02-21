Insider Selling: REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Sells 1,719 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$275.88 ($176.85), for a total value of A$474,236.00 ($303,997.44).

REA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Get REA Group alerts:

REA Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.87. REA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

